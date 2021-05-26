Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Capital Calls: Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk’s D.C. space battle

Reuters
3 minute read

Jeff Bezos unveils his space company Blue Origin's space exploration lunar lander rocket called Blue Moon during an unveiling event in Washington, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

COUNTDOWN. A fight between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos over whose rocket firm will dominate the space race is about egos as big as the universe. But a battle in Washington, D.C. over funding for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration shows the contest centers just as much on earthly influence.

NASA wants to go to the moon by 2024, and Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin both thought they would win funding to do so. But in April, the agency made a surprise decision to pick only SpaceX, citing a budget shortfall and technical factors. Blue Origin challenged the choice as unfair and risky.

Now lawmakers are fighting it out. A senator from Blue Origin’s home state is attempting to add $10 billion to NASA’s funding, which would allow a second moon program winner while Senator Bernie Sanders wants the funding eliminated. Other public firms are also seeking to build businesses in space . They may need to land in D.C. first. (By Robert Cyran)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

LSEG tightens its grip on Refinitiv read more

Balkan drop-off spices up Delivery Hero’s recipe read more

Cash printer gets surprise viral shot in arm read more

Chinese video star has further to fall read more

LionTree on the prowl read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 4:07 PM UTCUK sends mixed message with London IPO veto

The British government cannot decide whether to embrace free markets or bring them to heel. That’s one way of interpreting the news that Rishi Sunak is seeking new powers to block stock market offerings which threaten national security. The move appears at odds with the UK chancellor’s high-profile drive to lure more listings to London. It also betrays a deeper ideological inconsistency in the Conservative Party following Britain’s departure from the European Union.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk’s D.C. space battle
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: LSEG tightens its grip on Refinitiv
BreakingviewsUK hospital M&A gives risky fix for future ailment
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Balkan drop-off spices up Delivery Hero’s recipe