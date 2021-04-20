Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

MIND THE GAP. Kering’s (PRTP.PA) pandemic recovery could do with some extra gas. The 79 billion euro owner of high-end fashion brand Gucci reported first-quarter sales of 3.9 billion euros on Tuesday, beating analyst forecasts read more . That’s 21% higher than a year ago and 3% better than its sales for the first three months of 2019. Yet bling rival LVMH’s (LVMH.PA) beat against its pre-pandemic sales was an even more impressive 11% .

Revenue at Gucci, which makes up nearly two-thirds of Kering’s total, is still 7% below its level in the first quarter of 2019. Yet the brand holds a 15% share of online searches so far this year, making it the most popular in the luxury segment, says consultancy Luxe Digital. And record first-quarter economic growth in China read more , its biggest market, augurs well. Still, Kering trades at 28 times its forward earnings against 36 times for LVMH. If Bernard Arnault's conglomerate maintains its faster pace, the valuation gap will persist. (By Lisa Jucca)

