Workers of Cabot Oil & Gas are seen working on field near Montrose, in Pennsylvania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

EQUALS NOTHING. Mashing companies together can bring benefits for shareholders of oil and gas outfits. But the $17 billion nil-premium, all-stock merger of equals agreed between Cabot Oil & Gas (COG.N) and Cimarex Energy (XEC.N) is creating little but confusion.

Cabot is a gas producer in the U.S. Marcellus basin, while Cimarex is located in the Permian and produces more oil. The combined firm promises $100 million of annual cost cuts. But the market’s reaction, sending both companies’ stocks down about 7% in Monday morning trade, indicates investors don’t see the logic.

That's despite the writing on the wall for the fossil-fuel industry. Even the International Energy Agency now reckons global demand for oil and gas will slump sharply by 2050 . Consolidation and cost-cutting are ways to try to ride out a decline.

The indecisive merger-of-equals structure with the board, for example, split evenly between members from the two companies, may not be helping. But with U.S. oil and gas M&A in 2021 off to the least prolific start since 2011, excepting last year, it may be time for more radical deals. (By Robert Cyran)

