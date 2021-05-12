BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Leaner should mean better at UniCredit
NO EXTRA PADDING. Andrea Orcel’s first tangible move is in the right direction. The veteran dealmaker, who started as UniCredit’s (CRDI.MI) new boss last month, is getting rid of wasteful extra padding. His top management team, unveiled on Wednesday, will shrink to 15 people from the 27 installed by predecessor Jean Pierre Mustier. It will also be more diverse, and lose most of its existing 44 management committees.
Investors should be pleased. UniCredit’s management structure was riddled with co-head functions read more and extra management layers that added unnecessary complexity. Italy makes nearly 40% of group revenue, so turning it into a standalone division directly reporting to the chief executive signals a greater focus on UniCredit’s main market than his predecessor ever had. A simpler and more targeted structure should in turn help UniCredit’s chief boost depressed returns. That’s a good idea if Orcel has any plans to engage his M&A instincts. (By Lisa Jucca)
