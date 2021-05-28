Breakingviews
Capital Calls: Lenovo’s battery is running low
POWER-SAVING MODE. The pandemic has revived once-sluggish demand for personal computers and tablets, but Lenovo (0992.HK) may struggle to fill it. Quarterly sales at the $15 billion PC maker surged 48% from a year earlier – the highest growth in almost a decade. That helped turbocharge a sixfold increase in net income to $260 million.
That looks unsustainable. Boss Yang Yuanqing reckons the global chip shortage will last another 12 to 18 months. Lenovo outsources to third-party manufacturers and has its own in-house capabilities, but an executive estimated the supply-chain snags still knocked 20% off the company’s shipments. Inventory held by Lenovo retailers in certain countries has dwindled to as little as two weeks – less than half the usual levels. Analysts polled on Refinitiv Eikon on average expect revenue to be largely flat in the current fiscal year to March.
A 30% rally since the start of January has powered Lenovo shares to a near six-year high. Holding that charge may be difficult. (By Robyn Mak)
