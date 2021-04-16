Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

CITY JITTERS. The Brexit-induced exodus from London has picked up speed. Research by New Financial, published on Friday, shows that more than 440 financial firms have moved some staff or business to the European Union. That’s an increase of 170 from when the think tank first crunched the numbers two years ago. Companies are scattering to other European capitals, with Dublin attracting mainly asset managers, banks favouring Frankfurt, and trading platforms relocating to Amsterdam read more . Assets are following. New Financial calculates that 10 large banks are moving a combined 900 billion pounds to other centres. That’s about a tenth of total UK banking assets.

The movement of people, clients and assets should slow as post-Brexit trading arrangements settle down. However, new offices give banks, asset managers and insurers extra choice. Some jobs which would previously have been created in London will now be located elsewhere. The British government, which is trying to make London more attractive read more , is swimming against the tide. (By Peter Thal Larsen)

