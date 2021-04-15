Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

WHEN YOU’RE AGON. French make-up giant L'Oreal (OREP.PA) is sitting pretty. First-quarter sales rose 10% year-on-year to 7.6 billion euros, led by the dermatological cosmetics division and China.

The only wrinkle is outgoing Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon has been making money faster than the Lancome mascara maker can spend it . Net cash is forecast to rise to almost 6 billion euros this year from 4 billion euros last year, Refinitiv data shows. That could enable some aggressive dealmaking. Bringing leverage up to 2 times EBITDA would give the French group 30 billion euros to play with. It could also put its shares in drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) on the block, currently worth 10 billion euros. That would be enough to acquire Japanese rival Shiseido (4911.T) or clean up its shareholder structure by buying back most of Nestlé’s (NESN.S) 44 billion euro stake. With the stock already up 9% this year, Agon’s successor Nicolas Hieronimus has time to decide. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

