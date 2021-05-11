BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Lufthansa’s capital raise may not be enough
Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
OVERLOADED. Deutsche Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) plans for big cash injection from shareholders may not be enough to ensure a stable financial flight. The German carrier is looking to tap equity investors for 3 billion euros, Reuters reported on Monday read more . That’s nearly half its 6.5 billion euro market value. Chief Executive Carsten Spohr’s primary objective is redeeming the 1.3 billion euros of hybrid equity the German government injected a year ago, as well as repaying loans worth a further billion euros from Austria, Belgium and Switzerland.
If the capital hike goes ahead, Lufthansa’s net debt will fall to 9.2 billion euros. That’s a whopping 21 times expected EBITDA for this year, according to Refinitiv forecasts, and a still-worrying 3 times the figure analysts have pencilled in for next year. Disposals should bring in more cash, but another summer washout could mean more losses. Shareholders may need to cough up again. (By Ed Cropley)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
South Korean deals tell tall tales read more
Wynn bets too much on SPAC read more
Sabers down for Project JEDI read more
Italy dynasty coughs up for road buyout read more
French music IPO hits a minor key read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.