Accused swindler Bernard Madoff exits the Manhattan federal court house in New York, U.S. on January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

------------------------------------------------

WON’T BE THE LAST. The ghost of Bernie Madoff will live on. The man convicted of the largest known Ponzi scheme in history died on Wednesday at the age of 82 in a federal prison, where he was serving a 150-year sentence read more . There will, however, be no end to investors' unwillingness to recognize something that is too good to be true.

The 2008 Madoff scandal, involving improbably good returns on partly imaginary assets totaling perhaps $65 billion, did prompt a regulatory revamp. JPMorgan(JPM.N) was hit with a $2.6 billion penalty in 2014 after allegedly failing to tell authorities about its suspicions. The Securities and Exchange Commission overhauled its enforcement division and whistleblower program.

But people won't stop behaving irrationally. The recent collapse of Archegos Capital Management stemmed from a reckless amount of leverage, and the resulting $4.7 billion loss at Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) speaks to ignoring red flags when the payoff appears big enough read more . Plenty of technology stocks are valued so highly that their owners can only believe a greater fool will take them off their hands. It doesn't take a fraud like Madoff's to cause buyer's remorse. (By Gina Chon)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Stitch Fix’s fix read more

Norwegian Air’s founder has another go read more

Russian forestry IPO will give parent a leg up read more

Geely’s Volvo valuation hype seeps into Lotus read more

German duo attempt eastern Europe office raid read more