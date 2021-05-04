Concise insights on global finance.

PAYING PEANUTS. Martin Sorrell doesn’t have to worry much about the money his former employer refuses to pay him. S4 Capital (SFOR.L), which the 76-year-old founded after he was ousted by WPP, on Tuesday raised its target for full-year organic revenue growth this year to 30% from 25% after winning clients including BMW (BMWG.DE) and Mondelez (MDLZ.O).

S4 is benefiting from the switch to digital advertising, which has been accelerated by the pandemic. Including a 2.5% jump on Tuesday morning, its shares are up 14% this year, lifting the value of Sorrell’s 10% holding by 38 million pounds. WPP (WPP.L) is withholding shares worth at least 200,000 pounds due to its former chief executive because it accuses him of leaking client information . Yet every time WPP fights with its former boss the 12 billion pound company invites comparisons with the 3 billion pound upstart. Withholding Sorrell’s pay looks like a false economy. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

