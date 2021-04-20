BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Meat giant JBS avoids plant-based indigestion
PLANT THIS. Brazil’s JBS (JBSS3.SA) is making a healthy meal with its latest acquisition. The world’s largest meatpacker agreed on Monday to buy Netherlands-based Vivera read more for an enterprise value of $408 million. At 4 times annual sales, that shouldn’t stretch the acquiror’s waistline.
In fact, it looks positively bite size. Beyond Meat, the poster child for the industry, trades at almost 19 times revenue for the past 12 months, per Refinitiv. Rival Impossible Meats could pack a similar premium multiple if it follows through on plans to sell shares to the public.
Investors certainly enjoy the taste. The almost 4% rise in JBS shares after the deal was announced added $585 million to the company’s market worth, a palate-pleasing 43% more than what it’s laying out for Vivera. That’s an effective way to pay a compliment to the chef, JBS boss Gilberto Tomazoni. (By Antony Currie)
