BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Meredith flips the switch on TV
Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
TIME ON ITS HANDS. Meredith (MDP.N) has agreed to sell 17 local U.S. TV stations to Gray Television (GTN.N) for $2.7 billion in cash, about 10 times the assets' adjusted EBITDA. It's a delayed reaction to Meredith's failure more than five years ago to bulk up its TV assets and leaves the company focused on magazines.
In 2015, Meredith had designs on broadcaster Media General. But rival Nexstar Media (NXST.O) swooped in and snatched the target, paying $4.1 billion including debt or about 9 times EBITDA. Meredith ultimately bought magazine publisher Time Inc instead, including titles like People. It may not have been the ideal option: Meredith's shares have slipped by a third over five years, while Nexstar's have nearly tripled.
At least Monday's deal pegs the valuation of Meredith's TV properties at a higher multiple than Media General's back then and brings in some cash. It's a small victory for Meredith boss Tom Harty to savor as he makes the best of what's left. (By Jennifer Saba)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
Sage vs. spice read more
Apollo treads where Verizon flubbed read more
Vote is writing on Warren Buffett’s wall read more
Westpac sets lofty M&A-style cost-cutting goal read more
Reliance spotlights a troubled consumer read more
UK is late arrival on SPAC launchpad read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.