BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Microsoft’s final browser verdict
EXPLORER JOINS CLIPPY. Microsoft (MSFT.O) is finally sending Internet Explorer to the graveyard. It’s an ignoble end for the web browser that figured prominently in the software giant’s epic battle against the U.S. Department of Justice two decades ago. Microsoft ultimately won. But the tussle took its toll. It’s a reminder that victory over watchdogs has a price.
The DOJ came after Microsoft for trying to crush competitor Netscape by tying its Windows operating system to Internet Explorer. Netscape hooked up with AOL but was eventually put out of its misery too. After Microsoft agreed to concessions giving consumers choice, IE’s dominance faded and so did the company’s market share. Its newer browser, Microsoft Edge, is still in the minor leagues.
Silicon Valley titans should take heed. Regulators are circling Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Facebook (FB.O) while Apple (AAPL.O) is duking it out in court against “Fortnite” creator Epic Games . They may ultimately prevail in Washington and elsewhere, but over time consumers will render their own verdict. (By Jennifer Saba)
