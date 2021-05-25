Nintendo's game character Super Mario is seen on a screen at the presentation ceremony of Nintendo's new game console Switch in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

FUNNY MONEY. A Nintendo (7974.T) heir has redesigned the staid family office. Visitors landing on the website for the Yamauchi No. 10 investment unit are now greeted by an animated unicorn and colourful characters bopping along to catchy arcade-style music.

It might be more than a gimmick. The entity, which was set up last year by Banjo Yamauchi to manage assets owned by the late Nintendo President Hiroshi Yamauchi, proposes to take a generally warmer approach, according to a Bloomberg interview published Tuesday. Per the website, funds will be deployed to tackle Japanese social issues in order to “return our inherited material and spiritual wealth to the public.” That jives with a broader trend globally: although 43% of family offices still look to maximise financial returns, 61% of the next generation are interested in making an impact, in contrast to just 47% of their parents, a 2020 UBS study found. Details on investments are scant, but if Yamauchi No. 10 can make social responsibility look fun, so much the better. (By Sharon Lam)

