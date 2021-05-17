BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Nordic school-builder buyout is teachable moment
Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
CLASS IN SESSION. Finland’s Adapteo (ADAPT.ST) builds schools. Its would-be owner West Street Global Infrastructure Partners, a fund run by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, is teaching a lesson in how to find value amid frothy markets. Adapteo Chairman Peter Nilsson on Monday recommended shareholders accept the Goldman vehicle’s $970 million offer. A 53% premium to Friday’s closing price at first glance seems rich. At 11.7 times forward EBITDA including debt, it’s above Adapteo’s two-year median valuation of 8.6 times EBITDA, using Refinitiv data.
Judged against U.S. peer WillScot Mobile Mini’s (WSC.O) 12.3 times multiple, however, the price seems more reasonable. The market for flexible “modular” buildings, made from Lego-style blocks which can be swapped around, is growing fast. Adapteo’s new owners could pour far more money into the company than public investors are prepared to do. It’s notable that European rivals are mostly privately owned. The best targets for investors in today’s public markets are arguably the assets that don’t belong there. (By Liam Proud)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
Boeing gives Ryanair another headache read more
Valuing GoAir’s IPO will be a turbulent exercise read more
Crown regains its swagger in Blackstone rebuff read more
Trains deal goes into high gear read more
Fisker and Foxconn make a promising match read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.