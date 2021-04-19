Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Nvidia-Arm deal

Reuters
3 minutes read

The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

------------------------------------------------

CHIPPED OFF. The global regulatory pile-on is growing for Nvidia’s (NVDA.O) acquisition of UK-based chip designer Arm. British Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Monday he is intervening in the $40 billion tie-up based on national security grounds. Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Google have also complained about the deal, which is under an extended U.S. review. The chip shortage gives regulators more reason to hit pause.

The UK watchdog’s public interest rationale puts the deal on uncertain footing. The government has intervened on national security grounds only about a dozen times since 2002, according to Arnold & Porter, a law firm. The Competition and Markets Authority has until the end of July to issue a report on the implications of the transaction, which will help the digital secretary in his review.

The heightened scrutiny comes amid an unprecedented semiconductor shortage . SoftBank-owned (9984.T) Arm is a major supplier to Qualcomm (QCOM.O), Apple (AAPL.O) and others . That’s part of the reason the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is taking longer in its probe of the deal. Nvidia and Arm must prepare for regulators to chip away further. (By Gina Chon)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Goldman’s Starling bet signals faith in UK savers read more

Rosatom suffers fallout from Kremlin meddling read more

Danske CEO exit creates ripples for UBS read more

Asian beer IPO lacks liquid courage read more

U.S. currency report read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 2:44 PM UTCCapital Calls: UK’s late-mover “Britcoin” advantage

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Big Chair emerges from pandemic office shutdowns

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Tribune trophy hunter setback

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Nvidia-Arm deal
BreakingviewsSoccer Super League plan starts one goal down

Europe’s proposed new soccer league would be the biggest upheaval in decades for the world’s most popular sport. Paradoxically, the JPMorgan-backed (JPM.N) breakaway may also be too modest to work.