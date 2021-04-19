BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Nvidia-Arm deal
CHIPPED OFF. The global regulatory pile-on is growing for Nvidia’s (NVDA.O) acquisition of UK-based chip designer Arm. British Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Monday he is intervening in the $40 billion tie-up based on national security grounds. Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Google have also complained about the deal, which is under an extended U.S. review. The chip shortage gives regulators more reason to hit pause.
The UK watchdog’s public interest rationale puts the deal on uncertain footing. The government has intervened on national security grounds only about a dozen times since 2002, according to Arnold & Porter, a law firm. The Competition and Markets Authority has until the end of July to issue a report on the implications of the transaction, which will help the digital secretary in his review.
The heightened scrutiny comes amid an unprecedented semiconductor shortage . SoftBank-owned (9984.T) Arm is a major supplier to Qualcomm (QCOM.O), Apple (AAPL.O) and others . That’s part of the reason the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is taking longer in its probe of the deal. Nvidia and Arm must prepare for regulators to chip away further. (By Gina Chon)
