IP PANIC. Moderna’s (MRNA.O) insiders must have imagined corks popping instead of shares dropping. The $60 billion on Thursday biotechnology company unveiled its first quarterly profit ever, raised its 2021 revenue forecast to $19 billion, and said 2022 will be even better. Yet the stock fell some 10% at one point, knocking off more than $6 billion from its worth, thanks to news that U.S. President Joe Biden backs waiving intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines read more .

It’s an overreaction. Moderna said in October it wouldn’t enforce patents associated with Covid-19 against vaccine makers during the pandemic and would license its intellectual property. That hasn’t hurt the company so far.

For now, Moderna can sell whatever it can produce. Despite efforts to increase production, that’s only around 1 billion doses this year. The technology underlying its vaccine is still new and scaling up manufacturing has created bottlenecks. Patent waivers won’t change this. At a valuation of only around 7 times estimated earnings for this year, according to Refinitiv, the patent panic looks more like an opportunity for investors. (By Robert Cyran)

