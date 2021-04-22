BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Poor timing for Futu share sale
BAD TIMING. Futu’s (FUTU.O) shares slumped 23% this week on news it planned a share sale worth 8% of its enlarged capital. The U.S.-listed Chinese online broker raised $1.2 billion after market on Tuesday at a 5% discount to its post-slump close. That’s nearly $400 million short of the total, had it been able to apply the same concession to its Monday price. Shares slipped a further 2.6% on Wednesday.
Chinese firms’ secondary sales in New York on average have priced at a 10% discount and returned 5.5% in the first week of trade, per Sumeet Singh writing on Smartkarma. Futu’s last public transaction in August raised $300 million but it took two months before the shares traded consistently over the offer price. Its stock is still up 1,200% in the past year as its revenues trebled and profits rose eight-fold. Prospects are bright but hasty fundraising can quickly tarnish performance. Watch how it trades from here. (By Jennifer Hughes)
