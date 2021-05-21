Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Carpenters work on building new townhomes in Tampa, Florida, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

THEY WILL COME. Building software firm Procore Technologies’ (PCOR.N) botched attempt to go public last year was a blessing. Thursday’s warm market reception read more , in the hottest housing boom in more than a decade, pushed it over an $11 billion market capitalization assuming underwriters exercise options to buy more shares. Investors underestimate its open house.

The company’s operations produced positive cash flow. But its software becomes more appealing when conditions are tight. Inventories of existing homes for sale are near the lowest since 1982, while prices for labor and lumber have rocketed. With contractors busy, and not just on housing read more , there’s more need for software to keep track of projects and use workers and materials efficiently.

The building-tech firm still looks relatively cheap. Sales grew 38% last year to $400 million, but it trades at 25 times trailing revenue. Coupa Software (COUP.O), which manages enterprise spending, is valued at 31 times and growing at a similar pace. That gives Procore more curb appeal. (By Robert Cyran)

