Carpenters work on building new townhomes in Tampa, Florida, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

THEY WILL COME. Building software firm Procore Technologies’ (PCOR.N) botched attempt to go public last year was a blessing. Thursday’s warm market reception read more , in the hottest housing boom in more than a decade, pushed it over an $11 billion market capitalization assuming underwriters exercise options to buy more shares. Investors underestimate its open house.

The company’s operations produced positive cash flow. But its software becomes more appealing when conditions are tight. Inventories of existing homes for sale are near the lowest since 1982, while prices for labor and lumber have rocketed. With contractors busy, and not just on housing read more , there’s more need for software to keep track of projects and use workers and materials efficiently.

The building-tech firm still looks relatively cheap. Sales grew 38% last year to $400 million, but it trades at 25 times trailing revenue. Coupa Software (COUP.O), which manages enterprise spending, is valued at 31 times and growing at a similar pace. That gives Procore more curb appeal. (By Robert Cyran)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Bitcoin salaries read more

UK’s retail surge papers over hidden nasties read more

German tycoon’s heirs bail on Lufthansa bet read more

Samsung heir has malformed pile of freedom chips read more

Apollo starts its sequel read more