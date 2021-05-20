Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Capital Calls: Qantas squirms in its first-class seat

FLY IN THE OINTMENT. Qantas (QAN.AX) is charting a smoother course. The Australian carrier said on Thursday it would slash additional costs, including by freezing wages for two years and paying travel agents lower front-end commissions. It also flagged that its net debt had peaked at A$6.4 billion ($5 billion) and that it was on track to reach 95% of domestic capacity in the quarter ending June 30. That positions it for one of the industry’s better rebounds and contrasts starkly with struggling Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI), which has no domestic market and just reported a record $3.2 billion annual loss.

Even so, Qantas boss Alan Joyce is itchy to fly overseas. He prodded government officials to improve the vaccine rollout or risk “being left behind” as other countries get back to normal. As it stands, Canberra intends to keep borders closed until mid-2022 read more . Qantas, however, only pushed back expectations for a “significant level” of international flying from end-October to late December. Expect another delay. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

