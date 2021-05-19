BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Retail sales’ wild ride
RETAIL RACES. The last three months were a bonanza for U.S. retailers. Supermarket colossus Walmart (WMT.N) reported a 5% year-on-year rise in U.S. sales in its first quarter. Target (TGT.N), while smaller, grew four times as fast, as did pile-it-high specialist Costco Wholesale (COST.O) and home improver Lowe’s (LOW.N). Home Depot (HD.N) did even better, notching up 33% growth. Amazon.com (AMZN.O), which reports a month earlier, managed 40%.
To put this into perspective, consider overall U.S. retail sales, which are rocketing. They grew around 18% between February and the end of April, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, after stripping out gas stations, motor vehicle sales and restaurants. That suggests Walmart is losing market share, Home Depot and Amazon are gaining it and the others are treading water.
There’s still much to play for. Census data suggests Americans spent around $200 billion more in those retailers’ first quarter than they did two years ago, a period unaffected by Covid-19 distortions. Yet many economists reckon the United States is awash in perhaps $2 trillion of excess savings waiting to be spent. Even the losers have time to improve their fortunes. (By John Foley)
