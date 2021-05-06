Skip to main content

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Rio Tinto’s year of high explosives and high pay

Reuters
2 minute read

An employee walks up an overlook of the Rio Tinto borates mine in Boron, California, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

I’M ALRIGHT, JACQUES. Rio Tinto’s (RIO.AX), (RIO.L) Australian mess has yielded one more hit to its credibility. A year after blowing up sacred Aboriginal caves, the dual-listed miner has had its remuneration report rejected by more than 60% of ballots cast in an advisory vote at its annual general meeting read more . No wonder: while ex-Chief Executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques had his annual bonus scrapped and his longer-term incentive plan (LTIP) cut, his 2020 pay still amounts to 1.5 million pounds in salary, plus LTIP shares with a current value of nearly 8 million pounds.

The vote, while significant, changes little. Jacques and other senior executives have already gone, and 2020 pay packages won’t change. The Rio board can argue that it was legally hard to cut the LTIP any further, given that it was hammered out in 2016 and its vesting hinged on financial metrics. Angry shareholders have little option other than to insist that future incentive plans include targets to not dynamite priceless historical artefacts. (By George Hay)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Patent panic overshadows Moderna read more

Telecom Italia’s singular problem read more

Euro zone bank laggards flatter to deceive read more

Aussie bank’s good deeds punished read more

Hong Kong bourse sweats small stuff read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 2:01 PM UTCThe art of the SPAC: from sublime to ridiculous

If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, those with a hand in the SPAC market are seeing quite a pretty picture. More than 300 U.S. special-purpose acquisition companies have listed already in 2021, according to Refinitiv, outpacing previous records at this stage in a calendar year by more than 10-fold. They have minted billions for their creators and put an indelible contemporary spin on how companies go public.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Rio Tinto’s year of high explosives and high pay
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Patent panic overshadows Moderna
BreakingviewsViewsroom: Detailing the artistry of the SPAC

Though special purpose acquisition vehicles are nothing new, the recent boom in fundraising and dealmaking has provided fertile hunting grounds for Breakingviews columnists. Lauren Silva Laughlin and Richard Beales walk through their new compilation “The Art of the SPAC.”

BreakingviewsBiden’s vaccine shift has risky side effects