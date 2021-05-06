An employee walks up an overlook of the Rio Tinto borates mine in Boron, California, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

I’M ALRIGHT, JACQUES. Rio Tinto’s (RIO.AX), (RIO.L) Australian mess has yielded one more hit to its credibility. A year after blowing up sacred Aboriginal caves, the dual-listed miner has had its remuneration report rejected by more than 60% of ballots cast in an advisory vote at its annual general meeting read more . No wonder: while ex-Chief Executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques had his annual bonus scrapped and his longer-term incentive plan (LTIP) cut, his 2020 pay still amounts to 1.5 million pounds in salary, plus LTIP shares with a current value of nearly 8 million pounds.

The vote, while significant, changes little. Jacques and other senior executives have already gone, and 2020 pay packages won’t change. The Rio board can argue that it was legally hard to cut the LTIP any further, given that it was hammered out in 2016 and its vesting hinged on financial metrics. Angry shareholders have little option other than to insist that future incentive plans include targets to not dynamite priceless historical artefacts. (By George Hay)

