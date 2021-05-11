Skip to main content

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Roblox sees Covid recovery flip side

Reuters
3 minute read

A man photographs a Roblox banner displayed, to celebrate the company's IPO, on the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

ROBUX VS. REALITY. Roblox (RBLX.N), the online games platform that went public in March, is seeing the flip side of the post-Covid recovery. The company’s stock price popped nearly 15% by early afternoon on Tuesday following its first-quarter earnings report the afternoon before, giving it a market value of some $40 billion. The company’s positive cash flow is among its appeals.

Still, boss David Baszucki also revealed how digital-world beneficiaries of the pandemic will suffer, relatively, as society opens up . Roblox said bookings, mainly sales of virtual items that will eventually be recognized as revenue, rose 61% in April – with infections on the wane at least in wealthy countries – from a year earlier when Covid-19 was already confining people to their screens.

Sure, that’s strong growth, enough for optimistic investors to justify Roblox's market value, according to a Breakingviews calculation . But year-on-year in the first quarter, a clean comparison of pandemic to pre-pandemic conditions, bookings surged 161%. For businesses like Roblox reliant on virtual worlds, the Covid-19 tailwind has turned around. (By Richard Beales)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

AstraZeneca’s pay bung tarnishes its charity read more

Carlyle’s political assets read more

Bain Capital feasts on food giants’ castoffs read more

Lufthansa’s capital raise may not be enough read more

South Korean deals tell tall tales read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 2:31 PM UTCChancellor: Digital currencies are no “stablecoin”

Digital coins issued by central banks could prove the most significant financial innovation since the invention of paper money. Central bankers claim their new money will drive bitcoin and other cryptos out of the market. But if the early history of paper money is any guide, a digital currency at the outset will be no “stablecoin”, and is more likely to prove a force for inflation and other economic woes.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: AstraZeneca’s pay bung tarnishes its charity
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Carlyle’s political assets
BreakingviewsGuest view: Colombia’s struggle against poverty
BreakingviewsThe Exchange: Finance far away from Wall Street

It’s not often we hear from the boss of a finance business based in Milwaukee. Even more unusual is to find one that is owned by its customers. Rob Cox chats with Northwestern Mutual CEO John Schlifske about investing, interest rates, ESG and the benefits of mutual ownership.