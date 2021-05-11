BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Roblox sees Covid recovery flip side
ROBUX VS. REALITY. Roblox (RBLX.N), the online games platform that went public in March, is seeing the flip side of the post-Covid recovery. The company’s stock price popped nearly 15% by early afternoon on Tuesday following its first-quarter earnings report the afternoon before, giving it a market value of some $40 billion. The company’s positive cash flow is among its appeals.
Still, boss David Baszucki also revealed how digital-world beneficiaries of the pandemic will suffer, relatively, as society opens up . Roblox said bookings, mainly sales of virtual items that will eventually be recognized as revenue, rose 61% in April – with infections on the wane at least in wealthy countries – from a year earlier when Covid-19 was already confining people to their screens.
Sure, that’s strong growth, enough for optimistic investors to justify Roblox's market value, according to a Breakingviews calculation . But year-on-year in the first quarter, a clean comparison of pandemic to pre-pandemic conditions, bookings surged 161%. For businesses like Roblox reliant on virtual worlds, the Covid-19 tailwind has turned around. (By Richard Beales)
