An employee walks past stacks of pine and larch logs at a wood processing plant of the Kraslesinvest state company, located in the Taiga area in the Boguchansky district of Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, February 3, 2017.

PAPER PROFIT. Russian forestry group Segezha is shrugging off political turbulence. The paper maker is pressing ahead with an initial public offering in Moscow despite tensions over the Kremlin amassing troops on the Ukrainian border rattling the rouble and the threat of U.S. sanctions hanging over Russian assets.

Goldman Sachs reckons Segezha could be worth almost 150 billion roubles ($2 billion) including debt, or 7.5 times 2022 EBITDA. This is in line with Irish paper packaging group Smurfit Kappa (SKG.I). That’s good news for parent company Sistema (AFKS.MM), which in November also listed online retailer Ozon (OZON.O). The $4.7 billion conglomerate, controlled by tycoon Vladimir Yevtushenkov, trades at a 61% discount to its net value of its assets, the Wall Street bank reckons. Corporate governance questions explain some of that. But putting a market value on more of its assets may help narrow the gap. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

