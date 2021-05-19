Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Ryanair’s legal win lacks victory lap

Reuters
3 minute read

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

LEGAL AID. Ryanair (RYA.I) has scored half a legal victory over state aid to its rivals. Europe’s second-highest court ruled on Wednesday that the European Commission was wrong to approve a 3.4 billion euro Dutch government bailout for KLM and a similar 1.2 billion euro Portuguese package for local carrier TAP read more . That sounds like an important affirmation of the rules governing the fairness of the bloc’s internal market. The snag is that there’s no chance of either airline having to pay back the money.

With European governments calling for the creation of national champions in everything from media to microchips, such rulings don’t exist in a vacuum. The same is true of the court’s recognition that unwinding the Dutch aid would have “particularly damaging consequences” for the Netherlands’ economy. Ryanair’s consolation prize is knowing that its lawyers probably helped keep the bailouts within the bounds of acceptability. (By Ed Cropley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

London offices shrug off pandemic strain read more

A tale of two break fees read more

JPMorgan's top team read more

FirstGroup’s U.S. bus sale looks hard to divert read more

Stellantis spins wheels with Foxconn tech deal read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 11:06 AM UTCAdani flies in Masayoshi’s place close to the sun

Gautam Adani is flying closer to the sun. The Indian tycoon’s newly profitable Adani Green Energy (ADNA.NS) is buying SoftBank Group’s (9984.T) majority-owned Indian renewables business for $3.5 billion in cash, part of his aggressive bid to create the world’s largest clean power company by 2030. It’s rare to find someone more ambitious than the seller’s boss, Masayoshi Son, but Adani does have a track record of scaling industrial businesses in the massive emerging market.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: London offices shrug off pandemic strain
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: A tale of two break fees
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: JPMorgan’s top team
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: FirstGroup’s U.S. bus sale looks hard to divert