BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Ryanair’s legal win lacks victory lap
Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
LEGAL AID. Ryanair (RYA.I) has scored half a legal victory over state aid to its rivals. Europe’s second-highest court ruled on Wednesday that the European Commission was wrong to approve a 3.4 billion euro Dutch government bailout for KLM and a similar 1.2 billion euro Portuguese package for local carrier TAP read more . That sounds like an important affirmation of the rules governing the fairness of the bloc’s internal market. The snag is that there’s no chance of either airline having to pay back the money.
With European governments calling for the creation of national champions in everything from media to microchips, such rulings don’t exist in a vacuum. The same is true of the court’s recognition that unwinding the Dutch aid would have “particularly damaging consequences” for the Netherlands’ economy. Ryanair’s consolation prize is knowing that its lawyers probably helped keep the bailouts within the bounds of acceptability. (By Ed Cropley)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
London offices shrug off pandemic strain read more
A tale of two break fees read more
JPMorgan's top team read more
FirstGroup’s U.S. bus sale looks hard to divert read more
Stellantis spins wheels with Foxconn tech deal read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.