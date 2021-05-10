The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

VIRTUAL HOLE. The Pentagon is sensibly mulling an end to Project JEDI, according to the Wall Street Journal. The up to $10 billion, 10-year contract to consolidate military data under one cloud provider was controversial from the start. Rivals initially claimed Amazon.com (AMZN.O) was favored, but then former U.S. President Donald Trump helped Microsoft (MSFT.O) win.

One possible result is to contract with both companies, and maybe others too. Redundancy is as sensible for the military as it is for the private sector. Multiple suppliers would help end current litigation and reduce long-run costs. It’s also easier to get lawmakers on side when work is split between vendors.

The direct financial effects aren’t huge. At a 30% operating margin, what Amazon Web Services earns, the net profit from JEDI would be worth less than $2 billion in present value terms. That's minimal for $1.9 trillion Microsoft or $1.6 trillion Amazon . Of course, contracts may be extended, and government cloud business can only grow. Better to spread it around from the start. (By Robert Cyran)

