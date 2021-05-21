Concise insights on global finance.

PRISON BREAK. A global semiconductor shortage is a flimsy ticket to freedom for Jay Y. Lee. Business groups, including the American Chamber of Commerce in South Korea, are calling for President Moon Jae-in to release the heir of the country’s most powerful conglomerate. The Samsung scion is currently serving out a 30-month sentence for bribery and other offences and faces more charges of fraud and stock manipulation.

Presidential pardons are common across Korea Inc, but the blatant appeals to free a convicted businessman underscore Samsung Electronics’ (005930.KS) critical role in easing the chip shortfall that has ensnared everyone from Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to Nintendo (7974.T). The $475 billion company is mulling plans to build a $17 billion semiconductor factory in the United States, Reuters reports read more .

The idea is with Lee out of prison, Samsung could move more quickly on such investments at home and abroad. That’s facetious and goes against corporate governance reform efforts to decentralise decision-making among family-run conglomerates. Moon should hold up Korea Inc’s progress. (By Robyn Mak)

