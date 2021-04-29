H.S. Kim, president and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division at Samsung Electronics, speaks at Samsung keynote address during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

CONGLOMERATE PREMIUM. Samsung Electronics is benefiting from diversification. Although corporate sprawl has largely fallen out of favour, the $495 billion company said on Thursday that first-quarter operating profit increased 45% from a year earlier despite a hit to its memory-chip business read more from disruptions to its Texas factory and falling prices.

The South Korean giant, whose founding Lee family said a day earlier it would pay read more an over-12 trillion won ($10.8 billion) inheritance tax bill, fell back on mobile phones. The division’s operating profit jumped 66% with the release of the Galaxy S21 handset, and surpassed the chip division’s tally for the first time in nearly five years. Although Samsung had flagged problems in semiconductors and acknowledges that supply shortages could persist, it also expects a second-quarter rebound. That suggests that even if the novelty of its newest device wears off, the balance will shift again and help justify its multi-faceted approach. (By Sharon Lam)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Powell’s troublesome poker face read more

Shopify accelerates to slowdown read more

Mishcon de Reya IPO needs polished investor brief read more

Boeing’s long haul read more

Santander’s Brazil gloom looks overdone read more