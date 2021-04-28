Banco Santander’s chairwoman Ana Patricia Botin attends an annual results presentation at the bank’s headquarters in Boadilla del Monte, outside Madrid, Spain, January 30, 2019.

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

UNFAIR DUES. Investors are not giving Ana Botin enough credit. Shares in Banco Santander (SAN.MC), the 53 billion euro Spanish bank she runs, fell 1% on Wednesday despite reporting a nearly two-thirds year-on-year rise in first-quarter pre-tax profit to 3.1 billion euros. A vaccination drive helped the United States eclipse Brazil as Botin’s largest profit contributor. But even in the crucial lusophone country , racked by alarmingly high infection rates read more , bad debt charges remained broadly stable.

South American resilience should mollify concerns about credit quality. If Botin can keep dud loans at 1.08% of lending, meaning perhaps 10 billion euros in annual loan-loss provisions, she stands to make 8.6 billion euros in annual net income, according to Breakingviews calculations based on Refinitiv-compiled analyst estimates and a 36% tax rate. That would equate to an impressive 13% return on tangible equity, implying shares currently priced at 80% of tangible book value should trade at a premium, assuming a 10% cost of equity. Such would be a fitting riposte to market sceptics. (By Christopher Thompson)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Sony caution jars with market mood read more

Sainsbury’s virus boost nears its sell-by read more

Australia takes fight to Apple and Google read more

Counter-espionage push impacts China Inc overseas read more

3M suffers from a congo discount read more