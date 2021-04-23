BreakingviewsCapital Calls: SEB offers value entrée in pandemic kitchen
Concise insights on global finance.
------------------------------------------------
AMUSE-BOUCHE. Gallic chefs know how to serve up a storm. Paris-listed SEB (SEBF.PA) is no different. Shares in the 8 billion euro cookware maker jumped by 6% on Friday, prompted by a surge in wannabe pasta and bread makers during lockdowns. First-quarter revenue rose to 1.9 billion euros – 31% higher than in the same period last year, more than offsetting a sharp fall in demand from professional cooks. The owner of the Tefal and Moulinex brands raised its full-year sales guidance to a soufflé-like 10% rise.
The boom in amateur cookery may well have longer to run as restaurants struggle to reopen. If boss Thierry de La Tour d’Artaise meets his top-line aim, then SEB should produce about 760 million euros in operating profit, assuming a 10% operating margin. On that basis the shares, which including debt are valued at 13 times forward operating profit, still trade at a discount to Italy’s De’Longhi (DLG.MI) and U.S.-listed Newell Brands (NWL.O). Shareholders may have more tasty appetisers to come. (By Christopher Thompson)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
Top Glove reduces listing stretch read more
Chubb and Hartford read more
Private pools boom read more
The less flashy end of green investing read more
American Airlines lightens the losses read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.