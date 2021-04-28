Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Shopify accelerates to slowdown

Reuters
3 minutes read

An employee walks past a sign at Shopify's headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

BOG AHEAD. Shopify (SHOP.TO) warned in February the pandemic’s end would slow growth read more . Yet the e-commerce tools and services seller reported accelerating growth on nearly every metric on Wednesday. Investors went bananas. They may regret it.

First-quarter revenue more than doubled compared to last year, and earnings ballooned to more than $1 billion thanks to a stake in lender Affirm (AFRM.O). Shopify, co-founded and run by Tobias Lutke, still warns that growth this high is temporary, as vaccinated consumers will shop more in-person than they did over the past year. It also points out additional online sales came thanks to March’s $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package.

Still investors are opting to see the glass half full. While the stock was hit after its February warning, this time it rose about 10%. Shopify is building out fulfillment and shipping , growing its cash and gaining customers. But at some 30 times estimated sales over the next 12 months, according to Refinitiv figures, nearly 10 times higher than Amazon.com (AMZN.O), even a small deceleration would be painful. (By Robert Cyran)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Mishcon de Reya IPO needs polished investor brief read more

Boeing’s long haul read more

Santander’s Brazil gloom looks overdone read more

Sony caution jars with market mood read more

Sainsbury’s virus boost nears its sell-by read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 3:59 PM UTCAramco’s mystery sale saga follows familiar plot

Mohammed bin Salman has invited the world’s investment community to a fresh round of Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) melodrama. Prior to the $1.9 trillion oil group’s 2019 listing, sector observers spent an inordinate amount of time trying to identify the lucky foreign bourse that would host the historic event. The eventual answer – no one, as it happened in Riyadh – is worth bearing in mind when considering the Saudi crown prince’s latest sale pronouncements.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Boeing’s long haul
BreakingviewsGuest view: A qualified opinion on UK audit reform
BreakingviewsDeutsche salvation lies in traders’ slippery hands
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Santander’s Brazil gloom looks overdone