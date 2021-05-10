A man displays 500 Indian rupee notes during a rally organised by India’s main opposition Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Ajmer, India, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

MICRO-MADNESS. Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank’s (BANH.NS) earnings are a sober reminder of how volatile extending credit to the underserved can be. The fast-growing micro-lender turned fully fledged bank reported a massive 80% fall in net profit for the March quarter compared to the same period last year. Its gross non-performing loans hit an eye-watering 6.8% - and that was after a big provision just shy of 16 billion rupees ($217 million), a 93% jump.

On top of pandemic pain, Bandhan has been hurt by politicians in Assam promising to waive micro loans; the north-eastern state accounts for 12% of its microloan portfolio which in turn makes up around two-thirds of its loan book. The $6.5 billion bank now trades at about 2 times book value, half the ratio at which it went public almost three years ago, reflecting a roughly commensurate drop in its return on equity as its bad-debt ratio quadrupled. Bandhan is unlikely to reverse that until long after Covid-19 dissipates. (By Una Galani)

