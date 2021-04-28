An Oscar statue is shown in a shopping mall next to the arrivals area as preparation for the 92nd Academy Awards continues in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo - RC2QBM95NTHS

NOT CONTENT. Two Oscars and a bumper profit in the same week just aren’t enough for some people – specifically Sony’s (6758.T) management. Bosses at the $137 billion Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate cautioned on Wednesday that operating profit read more this financial year would probably come in just below the decade-plus high of 971 billion yen ($9 billion) reached in the one just ended in March.

Sony’s shares have rallied 75% in 12 months as pandemic lockdowns boosted demand for its movies, music and games, helped by the November launch of PlayStation 5 . Sunday’s surprise best-actor award for Anthony Hopkins in Sony Pictures’ “The Father” was icing on the cake.

Sony’s shares have not done much since February. But the company’s focus on buying as well as developing its own content makes it a busy player in a hot market. Sell-side analysts’ optimism remains largely undaunted. They’ll be glued to their screens hoping for a more upbeat tone at next month’s investor day. (By Jennifer Hughes)

