BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Sony caution jars with market mood
Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
NOT CONTENT. Two Oscars and a bumper profit in the same week just aren’t enough for some people – specifically Sony’s (6758.T) management. Bosses at the $137 billion Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate cautioned on Wednesday that operating profit read more this financial year would probably come in just below the decade-plus high of 971 billion yen ($9 billion) reached in the one just ended in March.
Sony’s shares have rallied 75% in 12 months as pandemic lockdowns boosted demand for its movies, music and games, helped by the November launch of PlayStation 5 . Sunday’s surprise best-actor award for Anthony Hopkins in Sony Pictures’ “The Father” was icing on the cake.
Sony’s shares have not done much since February. But the company’s focus on buying as well as developing its own content makes it a busy player in a hot market. Sell-side analysts’ optimism remains largely undaunted. They’ll be glued to their screens hoping for a more upbeat tone at next month’s investor day. (By Jennifer Hughes)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
Australia takes fight to Apple and Google read more
Counter-espionage push impacts China Inc overseas read more
3M suffers from a congo discount read more
Hella sale hits the gas on German auto M&A read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.