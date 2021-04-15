Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: South Korean telco dials up good spin

SK-POP. South Korea’s SK Telecom (017670.KS) is broadcasting a clearer signal to shareholders. The $21 billion company led by Park Jung-ho unveiled plans to split itself up by spinning off technology investments, including stakes in chipmaker SK Hynix (000660.KS) and e-commerce outfit 11street, from its dominant but low-growth mobile and broadband businesses.

Specifics like share ratios and dividend policy remain to be seen, but the basic idea is promising. Assume the telecom business is valued at 5 times the EBITDA that Citigroup analysts forecast for 2021, and it would be worth about $16 billion after backing out net debt. They also estimate the combined net asset value for the rest at about $23 billion. Apply a 40% discount for the sprawl and many unlisted assets and it drops to $14 billion. That still implies a potential post-split valuation uplift of nearly 50%.

SK Telecom is also eyeing “diverse investment activities” for the new entity. It’ll have to get those right to fully realise the restructuring benefits. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

