A DS 4 automobile, produced by Stellantis, stands on display during its launch event in Paris, France, February 3, 2021.

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

FALSE START. Stellantis (FCAU.N), (STLA.MI) boss Carlos Tavares’s big technology reveal landed flatly. Shares in the $57 billion carmaker barely moved on Tuesday after Tavares confirmed a 50-50 joint venture with iPhone assembler Foxconn Technology (2354.TW), dubbed “Mobile Drive”, to develop in-car software and, in the Jeep maker’s peerless phrase, “enrich automobile centric lifestyle”.

Silly jargon aside, it’s a smart move. By 2025 UBS estimates car software, like self-driving downloads, could generate $81 billion in operating profit globally – a sum which could more than quintuple by 2030, vastly outpacing comparable earnings from vehicle sales. Assume Stellantis accounts for 8% of that - in line with last year’s market share according to LMC Auto - and the JV may add nearly $7 billion in 2025 operating profit, about four-fifths of its result last year .

That Tavares has chosen to partner with an established tech player – rather than go-it-alone like Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), (VOWG.DE) – might also streamline his company’s route to market. With shares valued at 7 times forward earnings, a discount to VW, shareholders could yet receive a welcome jolt. (By Christopher Thompson)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Accor makes cheeky late check-in to SPAC party read more

UK’s Eurostar dodge misses a trick read more

Capex concerns return to haunt telcos read more

Scor succession mess may have M&A silver lining read more

Heineken may need to pay up for African punt read more