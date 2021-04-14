Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Stitch Fix’s fix

Reuters
3 minutes read

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

------------------------------------------------

GROWING PAINS. Stitch Fix’s (SFIX.O) founder and Chief Executive Katrina Lake is giving up the corner office. The $5.3 billion online personalized clothing company has had some hiccups after enjoying a pandemic inspired-growth spurt. Given Silicon Valley’s habit of celebrating entrenched founders, it’s refreshing that the thirtysomething Lake, one of the youngest women to take a company public, is willing to share power.

Lake, who holds a 23% voting stake, isn’t going far. She will become executive chairperson while President Elizabeth Spaulding takes over as chief executive . Under Lake’s leadership, Stitch Fix’s stock has tripled since its 2017 initial public offering. But in March the shares plunged 28% after the company said shipping delays dampened sales growth. Competition has intensified too. Stitch Fix’s enterprise value is just 2 times its forecast sales for the year to July 2022, well below retailer Lululemon Athletica (LULU.O) at 7 times or RealReal (REAL.O) at 4 times. New leadership could help mend the value gap. (By Jennifer Saba)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Norwegian Air’s founder has another go read more

Russian forestry IPO will give parent a leg up read more

Geely’s Volvo valuation hype seeps into Lotus read more

German duo attempt eastern Europe office raid read more

ByteDance grooves towards public markets read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · April 15, 2021 · 5:25 PM UTCBank of America is JPMorgan without the swagger

America’s two biggest banks started 2021 with the same book value, the first time that had happened since the financial crisis. There the similarity ends. Bank of America (BAC.N) Chief Executive Brian Moynihan on Thursday reported his best return on equity to date, at 12%, aided by an improving credit outlook and surging markets. JPMorgan’s (JPM.N) Jamie Dimon, though, managed almost twice that. The reason is swagger, something investors prize.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Italian bank M&A bump hits sweet spot

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

BreakingviewsViewsroom: Cross-border travel hassles, Alibaba

For businesspeople eager to get back on the road, three lucky Breakingviews editors share their experiences of hopping across the Atlantic, traveling to India and navigating Europe’s arbitrary rules. Asia columnists discuss how Beijing has come down hard on Jack Ma’s tech empire.

BreakingviewsUniCredit’s boss needs currency more than deals

UniCredit’s (CRDI.MI) new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel is a veteran dealmaker. Yet, the 19 billion euro bank’s lowly stock price gives him a dull knife with which to carve up any transactions. The banker needs to first improve returns at Italy’s second-largest lender, bolstering his M&A currency. Orcel’s best first deal is not to rush into one at all.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Deliveroo’s results recipe could use more spice