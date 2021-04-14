Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

GROWING PAINS. Stitch Fix’s (SFIX.O) founder and Chief Executive Katrina Lake is giving up the corner office. The $5.3 billion online personalized clothing company has had some hiccups after enjoying a pandemic inspired-growth spurt. Given Silicon Valley’s habit of celebrating entrenched founders, it’s refreshing that the thirtysomething Lake, one of the youngest women to take a company public, is willing to share power.

Lake, who holds a 23% voting stake, isn’t going far. She will become executive chairperson while President Elizabeth Spaulding takes over as chief executive . Under Lake’s leadership, Stitch Fix’s stock has tripled since its 2017 initial public offering. But in March the shares plunged 28% after the company said shipping delays dampened sales growth. Competition has intensified too. Stitch Fix’s enterprise value is just 2 times its forecast sales for the year to July 2022, well below retailer Lululemon Athletica (LULU.O) at 7 times or RealReal (REAL.O) at 4 times. New leadership could help mend the value gap. (By Jennifer Saba)

