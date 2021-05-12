Dave Cordero of TaylorMade putts into a 15-inch inch hole at his company's golf facility in Carlsbad, California May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

HOT TEE. Golf has found its swing again, evidenced by a deal unveiled on Tuesday for TaylorMade. Four years after buying the brand from Adidas (ADSGn.DE) for $425 million, private equity firm KPS Capital is selling it to South Korean peer Centroid Investment Partners for $1.6 billion, per The Korea Economic Daily.

The socially distant game exploded in popularity during the pandemic. A record 3 million Americans got on a course for the first time in 2020, twice as many beginners as in 2011, based on a U.S. trade group’s figures. After enduring an earlier industry slump, Callaway’s equity value has nearly tripled to some $6 billion over the past year, with analysts estimating a 73% increase in annual revenue.

According to local media, Centroid is paying 12 times projected 2021 EBITDA for TaylorMade, whose reps include top-ranked Dustin Johnson. That’s a discount to Callaway and Titleist owner Acushnet, suggesting that if the sport’s rebound persists TaylorMade’s new owner has a shot at hitting the green too. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

