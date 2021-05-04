BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Telenor’s tricky Myanmar call
Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
MILITARY MIGHT. Writing down its $783 million investment in Myanmar may be one of Telenor’s (TEL.OL) easier decisions after February’s military coup. Now the $25 billion Norwegian telecommunications operator must work out what to do with its business in the southeast Asian country.
In the first three months of last year, Telenor’s Myanmar operations generated $130 million of EBITDA, roughly 8% of the parent company’s total. That figure fell by nearly a third this year following political turmoil, including the military junta turning off mobile data services last month. Chief Executive Sigve Brekke is thus unlikely to find a buyer. But keeping his head down also carries risks. Even if the situation normalises and business picks up, Myanmar’s generals are likely to keep a firm grip on power. Bringing telecom services to the country’s impoverished citizens is a good look; operating under a military regime whose leaders are subject to Western sanctions is not. (By Ed Cropley)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
Martin Sorrell can shrug off WPP pay spat read more
No use crying over spilt South Korean milk read more
A grim reading from Ant’s valuation tea leaves read more
HK financial standing under threat read more
Meredith flips the switch on TV read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.