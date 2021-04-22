BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Time to put Hermès’ cash pile to use
Concise insights on global finance.
------------------------------------------------
EMBARRASSMENT OF RICHES. Hermès International (HRMS.PA) has a nice problem. Frantic Asian shoppers helped lift first-quarter sales at the maker of $10,000 Birkin bags to 2.1 billion euros, up 38% year-on-year. That was almost double JPMorgan analysts’ growth forecast, and beat LVMH’s (LVMH.PA) already chunky 32% sales rise over the same period read more .
While some rivals struggled with liquidity, Hermès is piling up financial reserves. Its net cash grew by more than 300 million euros last year to reach 4.7 billion euros, and is set to expand further in 2021. Shareholders will clamour for extra dividends or buybacks. But Hermès could equally easily pick up a pandemic-hit competitor, like 2.7 billion euro Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) or 3 billion euro Salvatore Ferragamo (SFER.MI). So far, the 110 billion euro luxury heavyweight has shown no inclination to follow rivals Kering (PRTP.PA) and LVMH by building a conglomerate. Now could be the time to change its approach. (By Lisa Jucca)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
American consumers at forefront of rising prices read more
Poor timing for Futu share sale read more
U.S. antitrust read more
Dyal-Owl Rock deal read more
Hugo Boss requires proper fit read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.