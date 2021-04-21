Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Toshiba CVC snub damps bid hopes

Reuters
3 minutes read

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

------------------------------------------------

BARBARIANS REBUFFED. Who snubbed who first? Toshiba’s shares fell 5% early Wednesday after it spurned a $20 billion approach by private equity giant CVC for lacking the detail read more needed for full evaluation. Yet the letter, per media reports, also said CVC was pausing anyway to allow the Japanese conglomerate’s new chief executive to talk with shareholders.

CVC’s surprise approach, which surfaced two weeks ago, boosted Toshiba’s stock 29% to a 6-year high by April 14 - the day that boss Nobuaki Kurumatani, formerly an executive with the buyout group, resigned.

Shareholders have already warned that CVC was lowballing read more the scandal-plagued group. The shares never quite reached the roughly 5,000 yen implied in CVC’s numbers, and closed Wednesday at 4,205 yen. A Reuters report of bid interest from CVC rival Bain spurred a rally late in the day. Now up 7% from pre-CVC levels, there is still some flickering bid hope - but it isn’t very strong. (By Jennifer Hughes)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Bank of America hops the racial wealth gap read more

WeWork’s crypto dreams read more

Kering struggles to close bling gap read more

ESG handcuffs read more

UK grocery LBO can apply pain-free salve read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · April 20, 2021 · 9:09 PM UTCCapital Calls: Bank of America hops the racial wealth gap

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: WeWork’s crypto dreams
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Kering struggles to close bling gap

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

BreakingviewsChancellor: Regulators will kill the SPAC frenzy
BreakingviewsOatly’s IPO health depends heavily on China

Oatly is soaking itself in China in more ways than one. The Swedish company that makes milk out of porridge oats on Monday filed for an initial public offering in the United States. Prospective investors will have to weigh up the benefits and potential downsides of its relationship with state-owned backer China Resources.