SOFT OUTLOOK. Lockdown saw Ubisoft Entertainment (UBIP.PA) re-establish itself as a gamers’ darling. After a poor 2019, player numbers rose 20% year-on-year to 141 million, and “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla”, the latest edition of its popular adventure game series, was released to rave reviews and record revenue. Yet investors were still underwhelmed by Ubisoft’s single-digit top-line growth outlook on Wednesday . Shares slumped 9%.

Yet a planned shift to free-to-play and mobile games is worth doing. Ubisoft’s operating margin is around 20%, compared to 32% for its U.S. peers. Moving some hit series to the cheaper and faster-growing mobile phone format – as Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) did with “Call of Duty: Mobile” – could boost profitability and attract new players, staving off so-called franchise fatigue. Ubisoft’s enterprise value is currently 7 times this year’s estimated EBITDA, according to analyst forecasts compiled by Refinitiv – half the level of U.S. peers Activision, Electronic Arts (EA.O) and Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO.O). While shares are off almost a third this year, and an unsuccessful pivot could attract acquirers again read more , a successful one would make Ubisoft look cheap. (By Oliver Taslic)

