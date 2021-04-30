BreakingviewsCapital Calls: UK is late arrival on SPAC launchpad
Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
SPACWATER. British regulators are scrambling to join the special-purpose acquisition company boom. The UK Financial Conduct Authority on Friday outlined possible changes in rules governing blank-cheque vehicles under the guise of “strengthening investor protections”. It’s also an attempt to keep up. So far this year more than 300 newly listed entities have raised $96 billion for yet-to-be-determined deals, exceeding the total for the whole of 2020, Refinitiv data shows. The vast majority are in the United States.
London is a SPAC backwater because most vehicles are required to suspend their shares when they identify a target. That prevents investors who don’t like the deal from selling. The FCA’s solution is to lift the suspension requirement for SPACs that raise at least 200 million pounds, have ring-fenced funds, grant shareholders a vote on deals, and return the cash if they fail to secure a target. It’s up to the government to tackle another disadvantage read more : British liability laws discourage companies from publishing forecasts about their business in the way most firms listing through U.S. SPAC deals do. But by the time UK regulators have finished watering down their rules, the party may be over. (By Peter Thal Larsen)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
EU music probe will ring in Apple’s ears read more
Darktrace’s IPO pop is deceptive read more
World’s back office is suddenly front of mind read more
DBS adds to Asia bank optimism read more
Endeavor’s Hollywood ending read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.