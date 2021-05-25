BreakingviewsCapital Calls: UK trendy-sofa IPO looks overly plumped up
Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
SOFA STRAIN. Made.com may not get an armchair ride from stock market investors. The online furniture retailer popular with young professionals announced plans on Tuesday to list 25% of its shares on the London Stock Exchange. It wants to sell 100 million pounds worth of new stock. Meanwhile, some existing investors are getting out.
Given its loss-making past, its ambitions look suspiciously well-sprung. The company co-founded in 2010 by lastminute.com (09B.F) entrepreneur Brent Hoberman reckons it can nearly quadruple gross annual sales to 1.2 billion pounds by the end of 2025. That’s based on it taking a chunk of the 504 billion pound global furniture market when it expands beyond Europe in 2023. But muscling in on rivals like $33 billion Wayfair (W.N) will be tricky, and the likes of Germany’s Westwing (WEW.DE) are already competing on its home turf. U.S. online mattress seller Casper Sleep’s (CSPR.N) post-IPO woes show what can happen when hype and reality misalign. Investors may want to haggle over the price. (By Aimee Donnellan)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
Nintendo scion animates philanthropy read more
China’s bitcoin crackdown redux is welcome read more
Congress seems relaxed over SPACs read more
“Friends” reunion bookends AT&T too read more
Latest shale deal worse than none read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.