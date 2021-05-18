A Eurostar high-speed train speeds on the LGV Nord rail track outside Saint-Leger, France, January 22, 2021.

MISSING THE POINT. What’s the English for laissez-faire? After years of being outfoxed by Europeans in Brexit negotiations, Britain has clawed back a mini-victory. The Eurostar cross-Channel rail service on Tuesday announced a 250 million pound bailout underpinned by its shareholders, the French and Belgian governments and pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec read more . UK cash was notably absent.

Even after Britain’s departure from the European Union, Eurostar is a vital part of the UK’s transport industry, and thus deserving of state support. An investment would also have burnished the government’s climate-change credentials. Yet after observing Paris’s readiness to put its hand in its pocket for struggling Air France, Prime Minister Boris Johnson correctly surmised that he wouldn’t have to for Eurostar. That may be short-sighted. Eurostar’s equity would have come cheaply, and a stake could have yielded wider political dividends in demonstrating Britain’s willingness to keep the post-Brexit communication lines open, literally. (By Ed Cropley)

