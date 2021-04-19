Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: UK’s late-mover “Britcoin” advantage

Reuters
3 minutes read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 25, 2020.

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

------------------------------------------------

COINING A PHRASE. The country that gave the world Britpop is now looking into “Britcoin”. UK finance minister Rishi Sunak tweeted the moniker on Monday after asking the Bank of England to look into the case for a digital currency backed by the central bank read more . It’s cute branding, but others are further along the road.

China, which launched experiments last year in several cities including Shenzhen and Chengdu, is a leader . Meanwhile, the European Central Bank has held a public consultation. ECB President Christine Lagarde told Breakingviews last week read more that this showed the wisdom of the crowd: people want privacy but not anonymity that might facilitate illegal activities.

Sunak, who is on a mission to make post-Brexit London more attractive, has at least one consolation. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last year, when it comes to a central bank digital currency, it is more important to get it right than to be first. (By Swaha Pattanaik)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Tribune trophy hunter setback read more

Nvidia-Arm deal read more

Goldman’s Starling bet signals faith in UK savers read more

Rosatom suffers fallout from Kremlin meddling read more

Danske CEO exit creates ripples for UBS read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 2:44 PM UTCCapital Calls: UK’s late-mover “Britcoin” advantage

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Big Chair emerges from pandemic office shutdowns

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Tribune trophy hunter setback

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Nvidia-Arm deal
BreakingviewsSoccer Super League plan starts one goal down

Europe’s proposed new soccer league would be the biggest upheaval in decades for the world’s most popular sport. Paradoxically, the JPMorgan-backed (JPM.N) breakaway may also be too modest to work.