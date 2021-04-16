Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: U.S. currency report

Reuters
3 minutes read

A Taiwan dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

------------------------------------------------

BACK TO NORMAL. The semiannual U.S. currency report is no longer a political football. The Treasury Department on Friday added Taiwan to a list of countries found to be intervening in foreign exchange markets, joining Vietnam and Switzerland. None were deemed currency manipulators and China avoided the spotlight. The American government is again playing it by the book.

It’s a change from the former Donald Trump administration, which used the report as a way to punish China for faltering trade talks by labeling it a currency manipulator read more . The designation is based on a country’s U.S. trade surplus, its current account surplus and a record of one-sided intervention in foreign currency markets. Treasury removed the moniker last year just before Washington and Beijing signed a $200 billion trade pact.

The pandemic played a distorting role this time. That’s partly why Treasury is engaging with the three countries to help mitigate certain practices. China met only one of the criteria. They can all breathe a sigh of relief that it’s back to business as usual. (By Gina Chon)

