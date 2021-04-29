BreakingviewsCapital Calls: U.S. GDP goes big
TURNAROUND. The U.S. recovery is on fire. The economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.4% in the first quarter of 2021, according to initial government estimates released on Thursday. That beat projections by economists surveyed by Reuters and is the second-fastest pace since the third quarter of 2003 read more .
Economic data keeps improving. Weekly jobless claims have been dropping, and the unemployment rate was at 6% in March, well off its high of nearly 15%. Consumer spending hit a 14-month high in April. President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion package read more , with $1,400 checks to individuals, was key.
This stimulus was about twice the size of what Barack Obama pushed in 2009. And it has contributed to a quick rebound compared to the long slog after the financial crisis. They were different calamities. But it took almost four years after the Great Recession for GDP to recover. This economy is already approaching pre-pandemic levels.
It’s a lesson for the next government in crisis: Go big, or go home. (By Gina Chon)
