Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

------------------------------------------------

LIGHT WEIGHT. With lucrative international travel still restricted due to the pandemic, an airline listing was always going to raise eyebrows. Hanoi-based Bamboo Airways’ plans to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering in the United States feels like a difficult long-haul journey.

The Vietnam carrier’s ambition spotlights recent successes at home. Helped by exports, the economy was one of the few in the world to grow during 2020, expanding 2.9%. Pre-pandemic the country was the 19th largest aviation market based on weekly seat capacity and it is also one of the few that successfully switched large volumes from international to domestic services as the health crisis struck, says global travel data provider OAG.

Yet airlines typically pocket higher fares and earn more on international routes. What’s more, Bamboo, owned by real estate and leisure company FLC Group (FLC.HM), only started operations in January 2019 and has flown mostly in abnormal times. A few more air miles would help the plucky upstart attract the right kind of attention. (By Una Galani)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Delta flies cash-flow positive read more

L'Oreal’s cash pile is a nice problem to have read more

BlackRock, the anti-Coinbase read more

Elliott’s GSK punt looks well timed read more

Italian bank M&A bump hits sweet spot read more