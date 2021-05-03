BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Westpac sets lofty M&A-style cost-cutting goal
Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
CUT TO VICTORY. Australia’s big four banks are too dominant to be major acquirers. That’s not stopping A$95 billion ($73 billion) Westpac (WBC.AX) from cherry-picking one element of the M&A playbook. On Monday the country’s second-largest lender unveiled, along with decent first-half earnings, a plan to slash annual expenses by a cool 21% of the total. Usually only a merger generates that kind of figure.
There’s some corporate finance at work: Chief Executive Peter King hopes to get around a third of the savings from selling seven unwanted businesses, including general insurance and auto finance. The rest comes from closing branches or moving them to smaller premises as digital banking expands, and from shrinking head office.
The savings should be worth almost A$14 billion to shareholders, once taxed and capitalised. Westpac’s stock rose more than 4% by lunchtime trading, adding just over A$4 billion in value. With almost three years until the target is supposed to be hit, shareholders aren’t giving King the benefit of the doubt. (Antony Currie)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
Reliance spotlights a troubled consumer read more
UK is late arrival on SPAC launchpad read more
EU music probe will ring in Apple’s ears read more
Darktrace’s IPO pop is deceptive read more
World’s back office is suddenly front of mind read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.