BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Westpac stumbles toward true north
Concise insights on global finance.
------------------------------------------------
AUTUMN CLEANING. Westpac (WBC.AX) is tidying up before the big scrub. A week ahead of its half-year results, when investors expect to hear details about a three-year cost-cutting plan, the Australian bank on Monday warned that after-tax cash earnings would suffer a A$282 million ($219 million) hit despite a windfall from the value of its stake in recently listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (COIN.O). Customer refunds and litigation expenses piled up as Westpac also wrote down capitalised software.
The announcement omitted any mention of restructuring costs, which could be hefty given the scope of possible regulatory, strategic and technological fixes, along with the potential sale of its New Zealand business. A 72% increase in Westpac’s market capitalisation over the past year, to A$92 billion and a valuation of 1.3 times expected book value over the next 12 months, suggest a degree of sanguinity about Chief Executive Peter King’s forthcoming financial update. One warning, however, may yet beget another. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
The $2 trln toybox read more
Poland’s gaming giant pushes investors’ buttons read more
SEB offers value entrée in pandemic kitchen read more
Tod’s up, Moncler down read more
Top Glove reduces listing stretch read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.